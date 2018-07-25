Swiss Rolls Recalled By Flowers Foods, Joining Ritz & Goldfish In Salmonella Scare

In recent weeks, it seems as though all the good snacks are facing some sort of recall.

Most recently, Swiss Rolls and bread joined the growing list of foods that pose a risk to consumers. According to Time, Flower Foods, the maker of Swiss Rolls and a ton of other popular snacks, is recalling both Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread and Swiss Rolls.

Like Pepperidge Farm, it is feared that Flower Foods may have used the same “potentially tainted” whey powder. But FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is making it clear that all of the samples that have been tested thus far have tested negative for salmonella. Yanking the popular snacks from grocery store shelves around the country is just being done as a precaution.

“I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures.”

It was the FDA’s decision to pull certain products from the shelves and in the coming days and weeks, there is potential for other products to face a similar fate. But like the FDA, the Associated Milk Producers has also issued a statement, reminding consumers that everything that is being done is a precaution.

“We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure and in keeping with our commitment to the best interests of our customers and consumers, and in line with the Food Safety Modernization Act and FDA requirements,” they wrote on their website.

FOOD SAFETY ALERT: A nationwide recall for Swiss Rolls sold at Walmart has been issued. More details >> https://t.co/7MieLxBxSY pic.twitter.com/8Z453AWBaO — WAFB (@WAFB) July 19, 2018

On July 18, Flower Foods issued a statement on their website, listing the affected products. The website also shared the effects that Salmonella can have on people.

“Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis,” they wrote.

Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that Pepperidge Farm was forced to recall four of their popular goldfish flavors due to risk of the whey powder being contaminated. The products that were recalled include Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel, Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, and Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar.

Additionally, the Inquisitr reported that Ritz also had to recall some of their popular crackers for the same exact reason. That particular recall affects Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, and a few other snack items.