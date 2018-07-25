Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Post Baby Body, Jokes That Her Maternity Pants Still Fit

Since the birth of her son Miles in May, Chrissy Teigen has been sharing her post-pregnancy journey with fans on her Instagram page.

And judging by her most recent video on her Instagram story, Teigen is bouncing back just fine. In true Chrissy fashion, the 32-year-old joked about motherhood in a recent video on her Instagram story.

In the short video, Teigen can be seen sporting a black crop top that shows off an ample amount of cleavage. The Lip Sync Battle star wears her hair in a bun and seems to have little, if any, makeup on. And paired with her sexy crop top, Teigen is donning a pair of high-waisted, black maternity pants that she wore during her pregnancy with Miles.

“I just wanna say I think it’s really cool that maternity pants make it so you can wear them even a long time after and they still fit really well,” she joked to her 19 million-plus Instagram followers.

Chrissy also wore a pair of black sneakers to complete her all-black ensemble. Though Chrissy does not disclose where exactly she is in this particular video, she appears to be somewhere warm and tropical on her getaway. The supermodel recently tweeted about her traveling experience with son Miles and daughter Luna earlier this week.

“Have survived first 15 hour flight with 2 year old and newborn. One more leg to go.”

“I truly love hearing other kids cry now because it means it’s not my own. That’s a better feeling than silence, honestly,” she said.

Not surprisingly, Teigen’s tweets have earned her a ton of comments, with one gaining 511 comments and 30,000-plus favorites and another earning the mother of two 245 comments in addition to 55,000 favorites. Many of Teigen’s followers chimed in to share similar experiences flying with children while others applauded her for once again, being so candid.

“Are you sure you don’t have a role in # WonderWoman1984? Cuz this tweet sure sounds like you do. Don’t make us ask @ GalGadot or @ PattyJenks cuz the internet just might make it happen….”

“You are a rockstar! That is a grueling long flight when it’s just myself trying to accomplish it? Can’t imagine kids attached too. Although probably flying in 1st class vs coach helps a lot. I’m happily jealous!! Did you get your own pod,” another fan wrote.

“God bless you – was on a flight to London with a mom who was flying to India – I would have been done been after an hour,” one more joked.

Judging by her Instagram story, Teigen made it to her final destination unscathed.