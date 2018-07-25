NBA Rumors: After Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. Next In Line For Cavs’ Extension, Says ‘ESPN’s Brian Windhorst

Will the Cavaliers give Larry Nance Jr. a huge payday?

When LeBron James left in free agency, most people expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to undergo a full-scale rebuild. James’ departure takes away the Cavaliers’ title contender status, and as of now, it remains questionable if they have the capability to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season. However, after signing Kevin Love to a massive contract extension, the Cavaliers made it clear that they have no plan to tank and are still aiming to build a competitive team this summer.

Giving Kevin Love a contract extension won’t be the end of the Cavaliers’ 2018 NBA offseason moves. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Cavaliers are also planning to offer other players on their roster a contract extension where Larry Nance Jr. is their next top priority.

“Larry Nance Jr., fresh off his wedding in Hawaii, attended Kevin Love’s signing today. Nance is next up on the Cavs extension priority list.”

Since being sent to the Cavaliers before the February NBA trade deadline, Larry Nance Jr. quickly became a fan favorite in Cleveland. Despite mostly coming off the bench last season, Nance Jr. still emerged as a dominant presence for the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor. In his first 24 games as a Cavalier, the 25-year-old power forward averaged 8.9 points, seven rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 55 percent shooting from the field.

The Cavaliers’ plan to give him a contract extension only proved that they see Larry Nance Jr. as one of the players who will continue Cleveland’s legacy in the post-LeBron James era. Chris Manning of SB Nation’s Fear The Sword explained why the contract extension makes sense for both Nance Jr. and the Cavaliers.

“For Nance, a deal to keep him Cleveland beyond the 2019-20 season would offer him long-term security. And he’d still hit the open market again around his 30th birthday. It also would establish him as core part of the Cavs post-LeBron James. For the Cavs, locking up Nance gives them a piece to build around. Nance Jr., Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and others isn’t a bad place to restart. It also gives Koby Altman and his staff some financial clarity for 2020 and beyond when their cap sheets will be mostly clear.”

Larry Nance Jr. will surely love the idea of staying on a team where his father spent the last seven years of his NBA career. However, Nance’s decision could depend on what type of contract the Cavaliers plan to offer. Even if the Cavaliers fail to convince him to sign a contract extension, they won’t have a hard time bringing him back in 2019 free agency since he is set to become a restricted free agent.