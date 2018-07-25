Nick And Joe Jonas Ask Fans To Pray For Demi Lovato

The Jonas Brothers are 'reeling' over the tragic news about their 'Camp Rock' co-star.

Demi Lovato is getting support from her many fans and friends in the aftermath of her reported drug overdose, but some of her strongest messages of support are coming from her longtime friends Nick and Joe Jonas.

Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and his brother and Lovato’s close pal, Nick, both posted messages to social media asking fans to pray for the troubled 25-year-old pop singer, who was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home after an apparent overdose. Joe Jonas tweeted, “we all know how strong you are Demi,” while Nick wrote that the “Skyscraper” singer is “a fighter.” Nick Jonas admitted that he is “reeling at the news about Demi.”

“Like all of you, I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” Joe Jonas, who dated Lovato in 2010, tweeted.

“I am reeling at the news about Demi,” Nick Jonas tweeted. “All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter.”

Demi Lovato first became friends with the Jonas Brothers a decade ago when they all starred in Disney’s popular Camp Rock in 2008. Lovato briefly dated Joe Jonas in 2010.

In 2016, Lovato spoke to People about her close bond with the famous brothers, saying, “We’ve all watched each other evolve and grow up, and we’ve been able to be there for one another. It’s awesome.”

Joe Jonas called his friendship with Lovato “genuine.” When Demi Lovato marked her fourth year of sober living, her ex Joe Jonas told Billboard that “she’s the best version of herself I’ve ever known.”

That same year, Lovato told Billboard that she “stepped away” from her friendship with Nick Jonas after she famously punched a backup dancer while on a 2010 Jonas Brothers tour.

“I distanced myself as I was getting involved with self-destructive things,” Lovato told Billboard. “After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn’t embarrassed to talk to him.”

Lovato revealed that she reunited with Nick Jonas at her 2012 Los Angeles concert at The Greek.

“We caught up right before the show, then performed. It was an emotional reunion — I got one of my best friends back,” she said.

Demi Lovato recently relapsed after six years of sobriety. The singer came clean about her relapse in the new song”Sober.” But a rep for Demi Lovato told People that some of the information about the singer’s medical emergency has been incorrectly reported. Initial reports stated that the popular pop singer suffered a heroin overdose and was given an emergency treatment of Narcan before being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.