John-David Duggar Proposes To Abbie Burnett, Engaged Couple Soaring To A New Life Together

There is yet another Duggar wedding headed your way.

It was pretty certain that once John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett announced that they were courting just a month ago that a marriage proposal would follow. Now it is official! The lovebirds are engaged! The happy couple has decided to take the plunge into holy matrimony. The announcement was made on Wednesday via the Duggar Family Blog.

In the video clip, John-David announced that he has some news to share as Abbie is giggling like a girl in love. He holds up her hand revealing that he put a ring on it. Her sparkling engagement ring was there for all to see. He then goes on to explain the difference between engagement and courtship. He says that courting is more like getting to know a person with the possibility of getting married. The engagement is the commitment to spend the rest of your life with that person. Courting outside of the Duggar world is considered dating, but with more rules involved like chaperones and no kissing or hand-holding.

According to the photos that were shown, John-David used his love of piloting and airplanes to propose to Abbie Grace. He is seen down on one knee in a hangar with a few shiny airplanes surrounding them. There is a sign above the door that says, “Abbie, will you marry me?” Oh, and he also used plenty of rose petals for the special occasion. The newly engaged couple is also seen walking along a runway with Abbie hanging onto her future husband’s arm.

❤️Hearts are soaring ✈️ #CountingOn star John David Duggar is engaged to Abbie Burnett! Hear the news from the happy couple. https://t.co/1xwfHEpjKD Catch up with the whole family on the season premiere of #CountingOn, tune in Monday at 9/8c! — TLC Network (@TLC) July 25, 2018

The engagement is exciting news for the Duggar family. They expressed how much they are looking forward to this upcoming wedding.

“We are thrilled to announce the engagement of John-David and Abbie! They are a wonderful match and make a beautiful couple! Abbie is a lovely young woman, full of tenderness and compassion. She has a deep love for the Lord and we are so delighted that John-David has asked her to be his wife! We love weddings in this family and can’t wait for this next one!”

This Duggar couple is said to have known each other for a long time, but it was at a recent event at Abbie’s Oklahoma church that they reconnected and very quickly fell in love. Now the wedding planning begins. The Duggar tradition is to set a date about three months after becoming engaged. Maybe they will throw one together even sooner than that. You just never know.

The countdown is on for this upcoming wedding. Look for more of John-David Duggar and Abbie Burnett’s whirlwind romance on the new season of Counting On premiering on Monday, July 30, on TLC.