Victoria Beckham Shares Photo Of Herself Taking A Ride With Her Shirtless Son Brooklyn

Posh Spice shared a snap of her shirtless son behind the wheel.

Victoria Beckham is hitting the road – with her shirtless son Brooklyn Beckham by her side. People reports that the mom of four shared a new photo of herself spending some quality time with her 19-year-old son on her official Instagram account this week where her eldest child was mysteriously behind the wheel with no top on.

Victoria seemed pretty mystified by her son’s lack of clothing, pulling a pretty confused face as she looked into the camera while sitting in the passenger seat as Brooklyn took over driving duties.

The former Spice Girl then joked about Beckham’s unique driving ensemble in the caption of the snap, which she shared with her more than 21 million fans on July 25.

“Contemplating how to rate today’s Uber driver,” Victoria jokingly wrote in the caption, tagging her teenage son in the caption and adding the hashtag #whynoshirt with several confused shrugging emojis.

The social media upload showed Beckham proudly showing off his many tattoos that cover both his arms and his torso, while the legs of one of his siblings could just be seen in the back of the vehicle.

Victoria and husband David Beckham are parents to three other children in addition to Brooklyn, who was born in 1999.

The couple are also mom and dad to 15-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and 7-year-old Harper.

But while Beckham seemed to be pretty confused by Brooklyn’s lack of shirt as he drove his family around, others made it very clear in the comments section of the new picture that they weren’t exactly minding the star’s shirtless display.

“I’m at the age where I worshipped you when younger, yet I find your son extremely attractive,” one Instagram user commented on the photo. “What is wrong with me? #ahappilymarriedmotherofone.”

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Wow he’s so handsome,” another said on the social media site this week, adding a looking eyes emoji, a fire emoji and a heart to their comment.

Beckham’s photo already has more than 621,000 likes in just over six hours.

Brooklyn’s proud tattoo display while making his way around town with his mom comes shortly after a report from Daily Mail that revealed Victoria’s eldest son recently got another tattoo seemingly inspired by his dad.

The 19-year-old recently shared his latest inking on his own Instagram page, which is thought to have been inspired by dad David’s tattoo of Jesus and three cherubs. He shared a black and white video zooming in and out of his chest to reveal the skin art.

Brooklyn’s latest ink appears to be in the same place as the world-famous soccer star’s and appears to be pretty similar to the one David has shown off on multiple occasions while showing off his chest both on and off the soccer field.