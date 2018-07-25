‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Simon Cowell Plays Matchmaker Between Son And ‘Adorable’ Singer

It's your feel-good story of the day!

Simon Cowell played matchmaker for his 4-year-old son with a 5-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant, who blew the roof off the theater with her rendition of a classic Frank Sinatra tune.

Cowell apparently wants to make a love connection between his son Eric and singer Sophie Fatu, according to Entertainment Tonight. Fatu is also the youngest contestant to ever compete on America’s Got Talent.

On the July 24 episode of AGT, Cowell beckoned his little boy to his seat at the judge’s table before Fatu hit the stage.

“Your girlfriend is singing next. You are actually gonna help me judge this one,” Cowell said to the adorable little boy, who ran off but not before ringing fellow judge Howie Mandel’s buzzer.

During the audition rounds for this season of AGT, Cowell praised Fatu and told her, “I want you to date my son.”

In a pre-recorded segment prior to Fatu’s performance, Fatu was asked by the judges if she had a boyfriend. Her adorable response? “Simon’s son,” she responded. “He just makes my heart melt!” she added.

Cowell told the pint-sized dynamo that apparently Eric felt the same way toward her.

“Somebody has a bit of a crush on you,” he said. “My son, Eric.”

Fatu then performed her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

The Twitter account for Simon Cowell Online reported, “Simon Cowell turned matchmaker for his 4-year-old son Eric on AGT last night! When cute as a button Sophie Fatu auditioned Simon said ‘He’s gonna love you, you are adorable.’ However young Eric wasn’t so impressed and pressed his Dad’s red buzzer! Like father like son!”

Cowell welcomed Eric in February 2014 with partner Lauren Silverman.

The AGT judge and Silverman met while she was still married to her now-ex-husband Andrew Silverman. Even though she was married, Simon and Lauren secretly started dating. Lauren became pregnant with Simon’s son in 2013.

Her husband later filed for a divorce, citing adultery as the reason for the couple’s split, according to Good Housekeeping.

Lauren gave birth to their son Eric, who was named after Simon’s father, on February 14, 2014.

“People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric and of course you do, you can’t help it,” he told DailyMail. “In a very positive way you start, particular now he’s four, looking at the world through his eyes as well, which is fun because we get to watch great movies together!”

America’s Got Talent airs on Fox.