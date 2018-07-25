Kelly Ripa Hilariously Trolls Her Daughter On Instagram

Kelly clapped back at her own daughter on Instagram with an epic response.

Kelly Ripa is hilariously trolling her own daughter on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the mom of three jokingly clapped back at her 17-year-old on the social media site this week after her only daughter Lola called out her mom and dad Mark Consuelos for posting too many pictures from San Diego Comic-Con.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the Live with Kelly and Michael host recently shared a photo with her husband and his Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols, who plays his character’s wife on the popular teen show.

But it seems as though Lola wasn’t exactly loving seeing her parents with her dad’s on-screen wife, as she jokingly called out her parents for posting so many pictures from their trip to Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend.

“If I see one more thing about Comiccon,” Lola hit back in the comments section of the picture of the trio, making it pretty clear that she was growing tired of seeing so many photos from the convention on her Instagram feed.

But Ripa wasn’t taking her daughter’s playful diss lying down, as she then clapped back with a pretty epic response of her own.

Responding to her daughter’s comment, Kelly hit back in top mom form, “You should turn your phone off and clean your room.”

And Ripa clearly didn’t let her daughter’s tease stop her from sharing memories from the event on her Instagram page.

Inquisitr reported that she continued to share Comic-Con photos on her feed, including one showing her sporting a stunning strapless black gown as she posed with her husband Mark on the red carpet at an event.

Ripa even shared a risqué caption with the upload, referring to Mark as “daddy”.

“Prom with #daddy (it’s a Riverdale thing),” she shared with her 1.9 million followers.

Ripa and Consuelos are certainly no strangers to the social media site, as they often share sweet photos and clap back at haters on Instagram.

Earlier this year, People reported that Mark quickly rushed to Kelly’s defense after trolls called her out for sporting a bikini at the age of 47.

After haters left some pretty nasty remarks on a photo he shared of Kelly – his wife of 22 years – sporting a two-piece, Consuelos hit back at the trolls with a very lengthy clap back while also telling his wife to “keep killing it” in a bikini.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Mark’s heated response came shortly after Kelly showed how she too has her husband’s back.

Inquisitr shared that Ripa was the one clapping back shortly before after an Instagram user poked fun at Consuelos’s height in the comments section of a photo she uploaded earlier this year that showed the loved-up couple posing together on the red carpet.