Demi Lovato ‘Cooperative’: Will Check Into Rehab After Hospitalization For Overdose, Per ‘Radar Online’

Her journey to better health will allegedly continue with professional intervention.

Demi Lovato will reportedly head to rehab following a suspected drug overdose, according to Radar Online. The site reported that the singer will “certainly” head to a treatment facility after her overdose said sources close to Lovato.

The singer was found unresponsive at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24. Friends reportedly made a 911 call to authorities in order to save Lovato, who the caller told the operator was “unconscious.”

Lovato, who is now allegedly “awake and talking” per a statement from her publicist, was, according to Radar, “being cooperative with everyone around her right now.”

The singer’s publicist said in a statement to People Magazine, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing.”

A source close to Lovato revealed to Radar that “no one is surprised” about the singer-songwriter’s current situation because of “how hard she was going towards the end.”

“Demi relapsed about two months ago because she stopped the accountability portion of her recovery,” a source told Radar Online in June.

Lovato fired longtime manager Phil McIntyre on July 10 and severed her close relationship with her rehab business partner, CAST Recovery Center founder Mike Bayer.

“She’s completely dropped her family members, friends and everyone in the sober community, including all of the people at CAST,” the source claimed. “And now she is cutting off her staff who have worked with her forever.”

Back in 2015, E! News reported that the singer had partnered with then-manager McIntyre, longtime friend Nick Jonas, and Island Records to launch their own label, Safehouse Records.

“This man not only believed in me when I was 15 and made my entire career happen, but he fought so f***ing hard to get me sober,” Lovato said about McIntyre, whom she recently fired, alongside a photo of the two. “When so many others had given up on me, he never did. He told me he cared too much about me to watch me self-destruct…Therefore at the very end of my drinking and using he gave me one last chance…Get sober and he’ll stay, or he’d have to leave.”

She said he “stood his ground and said, ‘If you do this I will fight this battle with you every step of the way.'”

“He is one of the very few people who LITERALLY saved. my. life,” Lovato continued. “I don’t think I’d be alive without him for many different reasons.”