Demi Lovato’s Tour Mate DJ Khaled ‘Praying’ For Her After Alleged Drug Overdose

Demi's close friend DJ Khaled is breaking his silence on her hospitalization.

Demi Lovato’s former tour mate DJ Khaled has said that he’s “praying” for his friend after she was reportedly hospitalized for a drug overdose. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following the finale of his Fox singing competition The Four on July 24, the producer said that he’d reached out to Demi’s team and would also be leaving her a personal message following the sad news of her hospitalization.

“I reached out to her management, and I’m going to leave a voice note on her phone when she ever gets to her phone,” DJ Khaled told the site when asked if he’d reached out to his friend in the wake of the news, adding, “I want to say how much I love her.”

Khaled then shared a heartfelt message for Lovato via the news outlet, praising her during the interview backstage at the Fox series.

“Thank you so much for being you, because I’ve seen all the great things she’s done when I was on tour with her, talking to kids and telling her stories through her music and personally, backstage.”

Khaled then added in the new interview that he was “praying for her” following the incident before noting that he’s optimistic about her recovery by calling Demi a “fighter.”

“I know she’s a fighter and I love her,” he continued of the popular singer and actress, who first shot to fame back a decade ago in 2008 when she starred alongside the Jonas Brothers in the Disney Channel Original movie Camp Rock.

“I want her fans and everybody that knows her,” he then added, urging her legions of fans to “bring that positive love and energy so it can reach to her, ’cause I know how much love can make you feel good.”

The musician then added that he also saw Lovato in action when it came to educating others about addiction and depression, noting that he was “touched” when he attended a mental health help session with Demi while the twosome was on tour together earlier this year.

Lovato, who has been very open about her demons in the past, and DJ Khaled headed out on the road together back in February for her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour” where they played several dates together across the U.S. The producer served as the singer’s opening act.

The twosome also worked together on the song “I Believe” from the Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Demi was rushed to the hospital by emergency services on July 24.

Following the news of her hospitalization, People reports that Demi’s rep issued a statement regarding her recovery and confirmed that the singer is fortunately awake, responsive, and in stable condition after being found unconscious at her home.

The statement also added that Lovato’s family and friends wanted to thank the star’s family and friends for their well wishes but asked for privacy as the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recovers.