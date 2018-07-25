Paul McCartney Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Recreating This Iconic Beatles Moment

Paul McCartney sent fans into a frenzy after recreating an iconic Beatles moment as he amped up the anticipation for his newest release, Egypt Station.

The album, which is set to drop on Sept. 7, was honored by McCartney with a “secret show” at Abbey Road Studios in London, where the Beatles legend premiered four new songs from the album.

Billboard reported that the show took place in Studio 2, where the Fab Four did much of their recording.

A McCartney spokesman confirmed to Billboard that the event was recorded for Spotify for broadcast at a later date. The performance reportedly included the debut of a song called “Fuh You.” A song that McCartney hinted would be about Donald Trump, per Billboard.

Other new songs from Egypt Station that were performed for the taping were “Who Cares,” “Confidante,” and “Come On to Me.”

McCartney reportedly walked to the studio, where the Beatles recorded almost all their material. Abbey Road Studios is perhaps the most important location in the group’s history. The Beatles’ EMI Records audition took place at Abbey Road’s Studio Two in June of 1962.

????@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

The musician then sent fans into a frenzy by walking across Abbey Road the same way he and his Beatles bandmates did for their famous album cover named for the iconic London street.

McCartney shared images and videos from the Abbey Road walk to his official Instagram account. Video of the moment, which took place nearly 49 years after the debut of the album Abbey Road, was posted online by McCartney’s daughter, Mary. Also in attendance was McCartney’s other daughter, designer Stella.

This week in 1983, for the first time in history, Abbey Road opened its doors to the public. The studio was open seven days a week and showcased a selection of the world-famous recording equipment along with an audio-video presentation featuring recordings from @TheBeatles. pic.twitter.com/OvNN9uLPBA — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) July 18, 2018

The music legend announced a new tour called “Freshen Up” with dates currently announced for Canada, the U.K., Poland, and Austria. McCartney will also be among the headliners at the 17th annual Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14 according to Billboard.

The publication also printed a set list from the Spotify show at Abbey Road, which will air at a later date. The songs McCartney performed are listed below.

“A Hard Day’s Night”

“Junior’s Farm”

“One After 909”

“Drive My Car”

“Come On to Me”

“I’ve Got A Feeling”

“I’ve Just Seen a Face”

“Confidante”

“Love Me Do”

“We Can Work It Out”

“My Valentine”

“1985”

“Lady Madonna”

“Who Cares”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Fuh You”

“Ob-la-di Ob-la-da”

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

“Get Back”

“Back in the USSR”

“Birthday”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”

“Helter Skelter”