Roseanne Barr Interview With Sean Hannity Set For Fox, Live Podcast Booked In NYC

Roseanne Barr has booked some surprising new gigs, including her first television broadcast appearance since the cancellation of her hit ABC sitcom.

Deadline reports that the former Roseanne star will sit down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for a live TV interview on July 26. In her return to the spotlight, the comedian will reportedly address the controversial tweet she posted about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that subsequently got her fired as well as her thoughts on Donald Trump’s White House.

Roseanne fans may want to proceed with caution, however. A past, mystery interview announced by the star was ultimately scrapped at the last minute when Barr took to Twitter to announce she changed her mind about it. Earlier this month, Barr told fans she would instead answer fans’ questions in a self-made interview posted to her YouTube channel.

“I’d like to speak directly to you, the people, and cut out any middlemen who use for clickbait/ad revenue while seeking to divide rather than unite. Please email any questions you have for me at askroseannebarr@gmail.com and I will post answers to my YouTube channel next week.”

Barr went on to post a bizarre rant in which she explained that she thought Valerie Jarret was white when she described her as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” She also expressed anger over supporters of fired Disney filmmaker James Gunn whose tasteless, decades-old social media about rape and pedophilia recently resurfaced.

In addition to the Fox interview, Barr will star in a live podcast with her longtime friend and advisor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. Page Six reveals Barr will reunite with her longtime friend in Manhattan on Thursday, July 26 night at Stand Up NY to perform the live podcast. The celebrity rabbi previously interviewed Barr immediately after her firing by ABC and urged fans to forgive her. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the live podcast, titled “Barr’d.”

“She’s a stand-up comic at heart,” venue owner Dani Zoldan told The Post of Barr. “I sympathize with her on that front. That’s why I’m allowing this podcast. The liberal Upper West Side is not going to be OK with having her on their turf, but we’re a comedy club… We don’t censor our comics.”

Zoldan revealed that there will be extra security on hand for Barr’s first live event and that hecklers will be booted from the venue.

Roseanne Barr’s interview with Sean Hannity will air at 9 p.m. ET.