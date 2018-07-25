‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Burnham Wows In Tiny White Bikini In New Photo

'The Bachelor' winner sported a white bikini ahead of her wedding to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor winner Lauren Burnham is already sporting white ahead of her upcoming wedding with fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. The reality star took to Instagram this week to prove that she doesn’t have much getting into shape to do when it comes to her big upcoming wedding with the reality star and race car driver after getting engaged amid much drama on the show.

Lauren showed off her seriously toned body in a new photo posted to her social media account on July 24 where she was wearing a tiny white bikini while spending some time at the beach.

The reality star told her more than 589,000 followers that she was enjoying some downtime by the sea during a vacation to Cayos Zapatilla in Bastimentos Island, Panama.

The bikini snap showed Burnham staring out at the ocean with her back to the camera while flipping her blonde hair back in pretty dramatic fashion.

“I’ll always be a beach girl at heart,” Lauren then told her followers, adding a heart emoji to the caption of her bikini snap.

And it seems like fans of the reality star – who was chosen by Arie on the ABC dating show after he initially chose The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin – clearly impressed her fans with her toned bikini body.

“You and me both!!!” one fan wrote in response to Burnham admitting that she’s a beach girl. “Your body is redic btw!!! Wishing you and [Arie] all the love and happiness.”

“Stunning!!” another of the reality star’s followers commented on the photo, adding, “I’m sure Arie will love this photo” with a fire and a heart emoji.

The bikini snap has also received more than 32,000 likes in the first 12 hours since Burnham first shared it with her fans this week.

But it won’t be too long until Lauren is back on the beach and wearing white once again.

Bustle reports that she and fiancé Arie have been pretty open about their upcoming wedding ever since getting engaged on The Bachelor: After The Final Rose earlier this year.

Speaking out about their impending nuptials during an appearance on ABC’s The View in May, the couple confirmed that they will be getting married in January 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12 next year,” Lauren revealed on the daytime talk show before Arie confirmed that the exact location will be Maui.

“It’s at Haiku Mill, which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk then continued. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

The couple also confirmed that their wedding will not be filmed for the TV cameras and will instead be a private affair with around 100 guests.