Demi Lovato Appearances Cancelled After Hospitalization For Overdose

She was scheduled to perform on July 26 in New Jersey.

A Demi Lovato concert and reality-show guest appearance were canceled in the wake of her hospitalization for a reported overdose penned, The Hollywood Reporter.

Lovato was previously scheduled to appear on a Tuesday night episode of Beat Shazam on Fox, which was canceled on Tuesday. Fox announced that the episode would be replaced with another new episode in the wake of Lovato’s health struggles.

“Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” Fox wrote in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode featuring the singer and actress was originally filmed in December 2017.

Lovato was also scheduled to appear at a concert on July 26 at the Atlantic City Beachfest in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which was to be held on the beach of the iconic shore town.

The official site for the event reported, “Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on 7/26 has been canceled in light of today’s news. Tix will be valid to attend the Lauv performance on 7/26 along w/ The Chainsmokers show on 7/29 as part of the AC BeachFest Concert Series.”

Lovato was scheduled to perform at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A representative for the singer did confirm that Lovato’s health was questionable in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on July 24, but did not confirm if she had experienced a Heroin overdose as reported by multiple news outlets.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support,” a representative for Lovato remarked to THR.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement concluded.

Representatives from The Los Angeles Police Department had responded to a call on Lovato’s block in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles for a suspected overdose.

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ reveals the pop star was unconscious upon the arrival of authorities and revived with Narcan, which is an emergency medicine used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

People Magazine chronicled Lovato’s health struggles since she first burst onto the entertainment scene as the star of the Disney Channel Camp Rock series of films, which she starred in with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. People reported that Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness, and an eating disorder.

In 2010, she entered a treatment facility where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato first spoke of her addiction in 2013. She stated in an interview, “With my drug use, I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs. I couldn’t go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes,” the singer confessed in a an interview withAccess Hollywood.“I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it.”