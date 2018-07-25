The Choir That Performed At Harry And Meghan’s Wedding Just Signed A Record Deal

Sony Music UK scoops up breakout gospel choir that performed 'Stand By Me' at the Royal wedding.

When The Kingdom Choir sang “Stand By Me” at Harry and Meghan’s May 19 Windsor wedding, their voices were heard round the world. Just a few short months later, the group of 30 London-based singers is reveling in a new milestone after being signed by Sony Music UK.

BBC News reported on the story.

An estimated 1.9 billion people tuned in for the royal wedding and watched the group perform. The record deal was announced on the steps of Kensington Palace, says BBC News.“Stand By Me” is reported to be one of the songs to be included on the debut album. According to reports, The Kingdom Choir will be heading to the studios later this month to begin recording. A worldwide release date for The Kingdom Choir’s debut album is scheduled for November 2, 2018. A London concert also is reported to be on the books for November, but a date for the concert has not yet been announced.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Choir Leader Karen Gibson was quoted by Reuters as she expressed The Kingdom Choir’s excitement.

‘We are absolutely over the moon, delighted, it’s a dream. We’re all so excited.”

The Kingdom Choir had been together for two decades already when they were invited to perform at the royal nuptials, stunning the world with their rendition of Ben E. King’s 1961 hit song at the Windsor wedding. The song topped the charts at No. 4 when it was released, and Billboard added that The Kingdom Choir’s rendition sold 9,000 downloads by May 24. Before this first royal performance, the biggest crowd they’d ever had at one of their shows since their founding in 1994 was 200 people. In the weeks following the royal wedding, the YouTube clip of their performance has been viewed 3 million times.

According to BBC News, the choir won the BBC Radio 2’s Minstrels in the Gallery, a competitive religious music festival in 2000. Just two years later, The Kingdom Choir was nominated for Best UK Choir at the Oasis Awards. Since their May 19 performance, The Kingdom Choir has performed with a variety of celebrated musicians including Luther Vandross, Sir Elton John, Michael Ball, and the Spice Girls, reports the New York Post.

Gibson also was quoted by the New York Post saying that the attention they received, and the resulting record deal, was anything but expected.