‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her Bikini Body With ‘Cake Boss’s’ Buddy Valastro

Melissa showed off her toned abs while Buddy revealed his 35-pound weight loss.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her incredible bikini body with friend and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who recently dropped an impressive 35 pounds. Melissa recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her fellow reality star enjoying the summer sun together with their partners, Buddy’s wife Lisa Valastro and Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga, who also feature on their respective reality shows.

Gorga shared the photo of Valastro showing off his recent weight loss on her account as the foursome spent some time together in the pool.

Buddy had his arm around wife Lisa in the snap, while Melissa cuddled up to her husband of almost 14 years as they all sported their swimwear during a pool day in the Garden State.

Gorga was showing off her tan in her two-piece, sporting a black mesh bikini and a black and white Chanel cap as she soaked up the sun with her friends and husband by her side.

Though the Real Housewives star’s bikini body was submerged in the water, her seriously toned abs could be seen just peeking through as she put her arms around Joe while the group hung out together in Sea Bright, New Jersey, for the summer.

But while Melissa was showing off just a glimpse at her bikini body, friend Buddy was revealing his very impressive weight loss.

As Inquisitr reported, the Cake Boss star recently confirmed that he’d lost 35 pounds.

“I just woke up one morning and looked at myself and was like, ‘Come on, you’ve gotta stop eating,'” Buddy told People of dropping the pounds. “It wasn’t like a health scare or anything like that it really was really just, I wasn’t moving the same and was feeling kind of sluggish.”

Gorga has also been speaking out about weight loss and dieting in recent weeks, as Inquisitr reports that this isn’t the first time the star has shown off her bikini body on Instagram this summer.

Earlier this month, Melissa opened up about her favorite detox on the social media while sharing a photo with her fans showing her sporting a black two-piece bikini with a strap design across the chest.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Examiner reported that Gorga previously confessed that she mainly relies on exercise to keep her body in such amazing shape, revealing that she actually finds it really difficult to stick to a diet so instead uses portion control.

“I can’t diet!” she admitted. “I stay active so I can eat what I want. I tend to go for lighter meals because that’s what I enjoy.”

Melissa also revealed that she does a lot of cardio exercises, attends Soul Cycle classes, and also lifts weight to achieve her toned body.