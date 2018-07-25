Ireland Baldwin Finds An Unusual Way To Rock A Bathing Suit: The Double Bikini

Did Ireland Baldwin just start this summer’s hottest new bikini trend? The 22-year-old has been busy sharing photos of her impressive collection of two-piece swimsuits on Instagram, and her latest look is the perfect inspiration for gals who can’t decide which bikini they want to wear to the beach.

On Tuesday, the model daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram to show off her beach body and her beachy blonde waves. She used her hair to cover up her face, and Ireland seemed to suggest that her wavy mermaid mane was styled using sea salt, simply captioning her photo, “Salty.” Because her face was hidden, the focus of the photo was her long locks and her bikini top — or rather, her bikini tops (plural).

In her snapshot, Ireland Baldwin is wearing a burgundy sports bra-style bikini top with thin straps layered underneath a yellow halter neck bikini top with thick straps. The former is pretty basic, but the latter features a V-neck, feminine and flirty ruffles around the edges, and a large bow in the middle of the bust. By layering her tops, Ireland turned her two-piece into a three piece — or possibly even a four-piece, depending on whether she also layered her swimsuit bottoms.

This isn’t the first time Ireland Baldwin has experimented with an unusual swimsuit style. On Sunday, she shared another Instagram snapshot of one of her bikinis. It was a white underwire two-piece with low cut bottoms, and it featured a small, eye-catching detail that elevated it from being a simple swimsuit to being a fashion-forward summer look worthy of a runway model.

The underwire of Baldwin’s top created an inverted V shape between her breasts, drawing the eye to its unique bust line. According to The Daily Mail, this style of bikini is known as the “V-bar” bikini, and it’s become quite popular with Instagram models.

According to celebrity stylist Rochelle White, the V-bar style isn’t just a design that models like Baldwin should embrace. She explained why the bikini top looks amazing on any figure.

“Not only does it create a flattering shape to the bust area it adds a nice amount of cleavage, without looking too in your face,” White said.

The top is an excellent option for bustier women because the underwire offers added support. Women with larger cup sizes might also want to experiment with Ireland Baldwin’s layering idea if they want a little extra coverage and support, but there are two downsides to her unique way of wearing a bikini: You have to spend money on a second swimsuit, and you’ll end up with a second set of tan lines.