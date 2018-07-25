NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love Received Interest From Heat, Hornets & Trail Blazers, But Cavs Said ‘No, Thanks’

Three NBA teams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kevin Love, according to 'Sporting News'.

Since the 2018 NBA offseason started, rumors and speculations have been swirling around Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. When LeBron James left his hometown team for the second time in free agency, the Cavaliers were expected to move Love next and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Despite going through ups and downs in his four-year stint in Cleveland, Kevin Love will still be valuable to NBA teams who need an additional star power on their roster. According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, three NBA teams have expressed strong interest in the All-Star forward. These include the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Throughout the season, especially as Cleveland struggled with the veteran group it originally put together, teams would call the Cavs with one player especially targeted: All-Star forward Kevin Love. Each time, the inquiring team — among them, according to sources, were Miami, Charlotte and Portland — was given a polite ‘No, thanks.’ Even as rumors persisted that the Cavaliers were shopping Love, the reality was that the Cavs were moving to secure him long term.”

It’s crystal clear why those teams wanted to acquire Kevin Love. The Heat, Hornets and the Trail Blazers are legitimate playoff contenders in their respective conferences, but their rosters, as currently constructed, are not in a position to compete for an NBA championship title. However, the Cavaliers don’t seem to be interested in parting ways with Love anytime soon.

The Cavaliers took the first step in Life After LeBron by locking up Kevin Love. But while it will help Cleveland in its quest to make the playoffs, it also could turn Love into a useful trade chip before long. On the many layers of Kevin Love's extension: https://t.co/3Dp1DPWOyi — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 24, 2018

Despite losing LeBron James, the Cavaliers are still aiming to build a title-contending team with Kevin Love at the center. They make their first step by giving the 29-year-old power forward a contract extension. On Tuesday, Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers. According to ESPN, Love was “very excited and obviously humbled” inking a new deal that will enable him to stay longer in Cleveland.

Love is definitely aware of the huge expectations from him when he signed the extension. With LeBron James and Kyrie Irving gone, Love is now considered as the Cavaliers’ main guy. As Cleveland’s lone superstar, the All-Star forward is expected to unleash the “Minnesota Love” that vanished when he joined the Cavaliers in 2014.

As of now, the first major task for Kevin Love is to defend their title as Eastern Conference champions next season. After James left, the Cavaliers are no longer the top favorite team to represent the East in the NBA Finals 2019. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors are already lined up to become the new ruler in the East.

Reaching the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year may have been a mission impossible for the Cavaliers, but Love should do everything to prove that Cleveland made the right decision to make him the new face of the franchise.