‘Fox News’ Highlights Demi Lovato’s Most Powerful Mental Health And Addiction Moments

The star, who is hospitalized after an apparent heroin overdose, has never shied away from publicly sharing her struggles.

Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized on July 24 after an apparent heroin overdose, just one month after releasing a new single sharing the details of a relapse she had not intended to happen after six years sober.

According to Fox News, multiple reports have stated that the opioid treatment drug, Narcan, was used to revive the 25-year-old, who is a longtime advocate for mental health and addiction.

The former Disney star has never shied away from sharing her struggles publicly, says Fox News, and had this to say about her 2011 stay in a West Hollywood treatment program for depression, bulimia, and drug and alcohol abuse at the age of 18.

“I just came to a breaking point; the next 12 months were extremely difficult,” said Lovato in her YouTube documentary, who also has been vocal about her struggles with addiction and mental health on social media, award shows, and concerts.

“I felt out of control the first time I did it,” Lovato revealed in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”

“Sober”, Lovato’s emotional new single detailing her relapse and promise to get help, was released in late June 2018, says Fox News. Lyrics from the new single include lines like, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

In the chorus to the deeply personal single, Lovato sings about her relapse.

“To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

In 2017, Lovato partnered with Global Citizen – a movement that Fox News says has a goal of ending poverty by 2013- as their mental health ambassador.

“My hope is that this program can bring a bit of comfort to those who need it most,” Lovato said in an online statement referring to her role with Global Citizen. “This isn’t about politics or race or religion. It’s about simple humanity and protecting one another.”

Lovato’s mental health and addiction advocacy have always been part of her public persona, as is evidenced by the “Lovato Treatment Scholarship” the pop star created in 2013 in honor of her father. According to Fox News, the scholarship was created in part with Cast Recovery with the purpose of providing scholarships for treatment for those with mental illness.