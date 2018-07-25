Watch AC Milan Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Online

Premier League second-place finishers Manchester United take on traditional Italian giants AC Milan in California on Wednesday night.

Nothing better sums up the Manchester United 2018 tour of the United States so far than the fact that, as the Los Angeles Times reported, the club’s Wednesday International Champions Cup match against Italian Serie A side AC Milan was moved from the 90,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, an industrialized city just south of Los Angeles. But that’s the venue from which the Manchester United vs. AC Milan preseason match will live stream.

With uninspiring 1-1 and 0-0 draws against the Mexican giants Club America and Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes, as IOL.com reported, the team that finished second on the Premier League table last season and also made it to the final of England’s FA Cup — where they lost to Chelsea — has been unable to fill venues so far on their tour. They brought in 37,776 to University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona for the Club America match, and only 32,549 at San Jose’s Levi’s Stadium against the Earthquakes — both in facilities that hold more than 60,000.

But a sellout crowd is expected at the cozy StubHub Center on Wednesday night.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s AC Milan vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California, on Wednesday, July 25. In the Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 11 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 26.

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has been frustrated so far on his club’s U.S. tour. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho said that he has been frustrated at the fact that many off his club’s top stars have yet to join the team on the U.S. tour.

“I’m happy with the matches and the evolution of the matches but I don’t have the players to work,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t have the majority of the players that are going to be in the squad on the 9th of August when we register our squad, so of course I’m not happy.”

While Manchester United have been frustrated so far on the tour, their opponents, AC Milan, have been frustrated for at least the last year. As ESPN reports, the onetime Italian giants placed sixth in Serie A last year, and have not cracked the top five in any of the most recent five seasons.

Goalkeeper David De Gea has yet to join Manchester United on the club’s United States tour. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the intriguing preseason AC Milan vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the AC Milan vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Milan-Man United game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to MUTV which charges £5.99, or about $7.90 in United States currency, per month.