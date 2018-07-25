Watch Manchester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

English Premier League titans Manchester City and Liverpool clash in New Jersey as some of Liverpool's top stars return to the club.

In a preseason rematch of last season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, as the 11v11 database records, English Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool square off in an International Champions Cup “friendly” match that will live stream from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the home of the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

For Liverpool, superstar striker Mo Salah — last season’s Premier league top scorer with 32 goals, per the BBC — appears likely to see playing time along with his Senegalese strike partner Sadio Mane, after the duo sat out Sunday’s International Champions Cup showdown with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, as Inquisitr covered.

Liverpool’s star acquisition in goal, Brazilian keeper Alisson, will not join the club until after the Reds complete their United States tour, however, according to Sky Sports. But Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp knows that the pressure in on his club to take home a trophy in the coming season, after shelling out about £250 million — $328 million — in transfer fees over the past year, capped by the £66.8 million, or $88 million, signing of Alisson from Italian side AS Roma, as the BBC reported.

“First of all we have to play the football that gives us an opportunity to win something. We cannot talk about winning something before we start the season,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

Liverpool shelled out nearly $88 million to acquire Brazil goalkeeper Allison (above). Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Manchester City vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Wednesday, July 25. In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 5 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 26.

For the first time in the preseason, Klopp said that he will not play a completely different team in each half of Wednesday’s Manchester City match, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Manchester City easily took home the Premier League title last season with 100 points, while Liverpool placid fourth with 75. But when the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, it was Liverpool who advanced, with a dominant 5-1 aggregate total.

Watch an “uncensored” preview of the match in the video below, courtesy of Redmen TV.

To watch a live stream of the exciting preseason Manchester City vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Manchester City vs. Liverpool International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Man City-Liverpool game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to LFCTV which charges £4.99, or about $6.50 in United States currency, per month.