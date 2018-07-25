Jonas Brothers Offer Their Support To Demi Lovato Following Overdose

Demi starred alongside the Jonas Brothers on the Disney Channel's hit film 'Camp Rock.'

Demi Lovato is needing all the love and support in the world following her recent drug overdose.

So far, countless celebrities have taken to both Twitter and Instagram to share their well wishes for Lovato as she remains hospitalized tonight. And all three of the Jonas brothers have also joined in on the love and support for Lovato, each taking to their respective social media accounts to send well wishes to their close friend.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” Joe Jonas tweeted.

As fans know, Joe and Demi dated for a few months in 2010. Us Weekly shares that their relationship didn’t end on the best of terms but Jonas told fans that he and Demi would always remain friends.

The eldest of the Jo Bros, Kevin Jonas, also sent out a tweet to let Lovato know that he was thinking of her.

“Sending my prayers and thoughts to @ddlovato and her family right now.”

And Nick, who seems to have been the closest with Demi throughout the years that she has known the Jonas Brothers, also sent out a tweet to let his fans know that he was struggling with the sad news regarding his friend.

“Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi,” he tweeted.

“Camp Rock” The popular Disney film was released 10 years ago today starring Demi Lovato & The Jonas Brothers. #10YearsOfCampRock pic.twitter.com/Us4sJu3ddY — Pop News ???? (@PopAlarms) June 20, 2018

As fans of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer know, Lovato and the Jonas brothers starred together in Disney’s made for TV movie Camp Rock. The first film was so popular that they even made a Camp Rock 2.

In Demi’s recent documentary titled Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, the 25-year-old opened up about touring with the Jonas Brothers and how they actually played a part in helping her through the addiction.

“I just came to a breaking point; the next 12 months were extremely difficult,” she said.

Nick also opened up about helping to get Lovato back on track when they were on tour together, according to Elle.

“I remember thinking in my head I felt a bit of pride about it, like selfishly maybe I was helping her back to being the Demi we know and love. She’s not going to do anything crazy, she’ll be fine and then this episode happened,” Nick said before Demi went off the rails and punched a backup dancer.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Lovato was found at her Hollywood Hills home today just before noon after a suspected drug overdose. Lovato is currently awake and in the hospital, surrounded by family.