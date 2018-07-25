Source Close To Demi Lovato States She Didn’t Overdose On Heroin, According To TMZ

A source 'connected to the singer' claims Demi Lovato didn't overdose on heroin

With the shock news that Demi Lovato overdosed, friends, family, and fans have been rushing to social media to show their support for the troubled singer. While it is no news that the star has suffered addiction issues in the past, it was a shock for fans to discover that the singer had been reported as suffering from an overdose considering the star has been clean for six years now.

Now, a new report by TMZ claims that Demi Lovato didn’t overdose on heroin, as previously reported by various outlets. Multiple outlets, including the Inquisitr, have listed the source of Lovato’s overdose as heroin.

The initial report stated that law enforcement officers involved with the case suggested that Demi overdosed on heroin, which is why other outlets were reporting this. However, TMZ, who originally broke the story of Demi Lovato’s overdose, have now stated that they have been told by a source close to the singer that she did not overdose on that particular drug.

TMZ has not identified the source of the claim other than it is “a source connected to the singer.” This source has also not identified which drug has caused Demi Lovato’s overdose. However, previous statements from the singer about her addiction battle do reveal that she has used cocaine and Oxycontin frequently in the past.

In addition to this report by TMZ, their initial article now states that Demi’s family want to thank fans for their support as well as stating that some of the information reported so far has been incorrect, leading to further speculation that Demi did not overdose on heroin as previously reported.

“Demi is awake and with her family who wants to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy… “

Demi Lovato, while struggling with addictions, had managed to stay clean for six years. Her recent song, “Sober,” delved into this part of her life, with some becoming concerned that Demi was admitting to a recent relapse in her sobriety. Lines in the song include, “I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help. It wasn’t my intention. I’m sorry to myself.” However, this is mere speculation and has not yet been confirmed or denied by reps of Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato’s overdose came as a shock to fans with the singer releasing a new image of herself with a blond do via her Instagram account only one day prior. Fans have now flocked to the image to show their support for the singer.