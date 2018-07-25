The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 25: Hilary Learns She’s Dying!

Phyllis makes an admission about Hilary's future.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 25, show that Hilary’s life and death situation causes many Genoa City residents to do things differently in their lives.

First off, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) takes a firm stand with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), according to She Knows Soaps. With Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) getting married again, she wonders to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) if they have a happy ending somewhere in their future. Tessa honestly thinks that they can’t because Tessa believes that she isn’t a nice person even though Mariah obviously thinks Tessa is good enough to try again with.

Ultimately Mariah urges Tessa to clear her sister’s name and stay in town, but Tessa doesn’t feel that’s possible. What will Mariah end up deciding about Tessa? They just barely got things started again.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes amends with Hilary. Hilary was really there for Cane after Juliet died, and she helped him as he navigated the waters with Sam after the baby lost his mother. Meanwhile, Sam made Hilary realize she had the desire to become a mother. Without holding Sam and feeling those motherly instincts kick in, Hilary might never have even tried to get pregnant. The way her dreams ended has caused so many of her friends and family to break down in heartbreaking tears.

Hilary and Cane end the moment on good terms with each other, and she insists that the accident was simply that — an accident. However, Cane knows otherwise, and he could find himself wracked with guilt over keeping Lily’s (Christel Khalil) secret that Lily herself doesn’t even remember about running the red light and causing the accident that led to Hilary and Devon losing their child, and which may end in Hilary’s death.

Hilary asks Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to stand up for her at her wedding to Devon, and Phyllis agrees. When Phyllis discusses the wedding with Devon, she finds out that Hilary has very little time left on earth. Phyllis does some matron of honor duties and takes Hilary some wedding gown choices.

As they discuss the future, Hilary realizes something is up, and Phyllis makes a stunning admission to her friend. She admits to Hilary that she’s not going to make it, and not surprisingly, Hilary isn’t at all ready. She’s so young, and she has so many things left to do in her life.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to find out what happens next.