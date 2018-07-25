‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Stefan Face Off, Abigail Is Suspicious Of Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation happening in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will face off with his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), for the first time since finding out that his wife Abigail (Marci Miller) is carrying his brother’s child.

On Tuesday, Abigail confessed to Chad that she was pregnant with Stefan’s baby after sleeping with him during her split personality drama. Although Abby had hoped the baby would be Chad’s, a DNA test proved to her that Stefan was the baby’s father, and Chad was completely devastated by the news.

However, Days of Our Lives viewers know that the entire situation was orchestrated by Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Gabi found the DNA test results before anyone saw them and found out that Chad was the child’s father. So, she switched the documents to state that Stefan was the biological parent. Gabi did this out of revenge to get back at both Abby and Stefan, who are responsible for putting her behind bars, and her current injuries which are seemingly causing her to be infertile. Stefan and Chad will come face to face, and there will be a physical altercation regarding the shocking baby bombshell.

Meanwhile, Abigail will question Gabi’s motives as she is the one who spilled the beans about the pregnancy to Stefan. Will Abby soon find out that Gabi is setting her up for misery, or will the baby secret be a long-running deception?

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) rushes to show Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) that someone knows about their involvement in Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) death. Will was sent a note revealing that somebody knows what they did, and likely also knows where Leo’s missing body is. Sonny will likely be shocked by the news, and the two men will scramble to figure out their next move.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will lash out at her latest love interest, Ted (Giles Marini), for taking on Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) as a client. Kate hates Ben for killing her grandson, Will, who was later brought back to life using Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. However, all of Salem still harbors a dislike for Ben, who also killed Paige Larson and Serena Mason during his murder spree.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.