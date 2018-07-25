Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist Leaving Studio After ‘KUWTK’ Filming

Kim Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday to head to the studio, where she and her mother, Kris Jenner, were seemingly busy filming interviews for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to a July 24 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing a tight brown bodysuit, which showed off her small waist. She donned gray track pants and teal Yeezy heeled boots. She wore no jewelry and had her hair styled in loose waves that fell to her waist.

Kardashian’s makeup was contoured and gave her a bronzed look. She also had her lips lined and wore a smokey eye look on her lids. Kim shared a photo of herself in the studio wearing the outfit to her Instagram story during her down time.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was spotted leaving the studio wearing a see through, form fitting black scoop neck top, black track pants with stripes down the side, and black and white sneakers. Jenner also donned dark aviator sunglasses, and a large, white purse. She also wore no jewelry for the filming, but had her makeup on point complete with glossy lips. Kourtney Kardashian was also said to be at the studio with her family members.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian had a long weekend. The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, attended the wedding of their close friend, Pusha T, and afterward, Kim reportedly insisted that her husband head to the hospital after he began to display some signs of the flu.

Sources tell Hollywood Life, that Kim was very worried about Kanye’s health, especially since he has been working so hard. Kardashian knows that he has worked himself into illness in the past, and didn’t want to see it happen again.

“Kim constantly worries that Kanye works too much and that the high level of stress he puts on himself really hurts his health. Kim loves her husband and gets a lot of inspiration from his drive and creativity, but she worries too. Kim sees how hard Kanye works, putting in countless hours, all day and night every single week and she fears he works too much,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and her family have been busy gearing up for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is set to debut on E! next month. The season will feature the birth of Khloe’s baby, True, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and likely Kim’s thoughts on Kanye’s outbursts from earlier this year.