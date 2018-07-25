Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith Arrested For Setting 6-Month-Old Boy On Fire, Leaving Him To Die On Railroad Tracks

The baby's mother called had police to report that the boy was kidnapped by men who attacked her with mace.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith is under arrest after police in Louisiana said the 25-year-old woman set a kidnapped 6-month-old boy on fire and then left time to die on a railroad tracks.

As KSLA reported, police were called to a trailer park last week for a report that two unknown people beat on the door of the woman’s home, then attacked her with what she believed was mace when she opened the door. The woman ran from the attackers, and returned to find that her baby, Levi Cole Ellerbe, was gone.

The report led to a massive search of the area, drawing in other nearby police departments. Just a few hours later, police received a report that the baby’s badly burned body had been found. The 6-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital in Shreveport, but died of his injuries.

Neighbors who initially found the baby said they saw only a burning heap near a railroad track.

“I just seen it on fire. I didn’t see nobody or nothing,” nearby resident Kanika Johnson told The Town Talk. “I just thought some kids might have set it on fire or something. I had called the police and told them to hurry up and send somebody to put the fire out before it spreads.”

Johnson added that it wasn’t until the next morning that she learned the fire she saw was actually the kidnapped baby.

The boy was laid to rest on Friday, and family members said they were devastated at his violent death.

The family wrote in an obituary that Levi was the “happiest baby who always had a big smile.”

“He spent his time playing with siblings and cousins especially outdoors,” the family wrote (via The Town Talk). “He was an animal lover and anytime he could get his hands on his dog, (Rex) he loved to pull his ears. Levi was a blessing to our family and everyone who met him. We will always remember him as our little ‘Chunky Monkey.’ ”

Police had not yet said if they have any other suspects for the boy’s murder, and have not identified the men who allegedly broke into his family’s home and attacked his mother with mace.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, WGNO reported. It was not clear if the 25-year-old woman had a previous relationship with the infant or the family.