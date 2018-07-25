Demi Lovato Is ‘Awake’ And Surrounded By Family Following Alleged Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato is said to be awake and with her family following her reported heroin overdose.

According to a July 24 report by People Magazine, the singer is said to be “awake and talking” after being hospitalized on Tuesday. Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home.

Lovato’s rep has released an official statement following the singer’s hospitalization, and claims that some of the information being reported is false. However, the rep did not go into detail about what information was untrue, or if Demi did in fact overdose on heroin.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement reads.

TMZ was the first to report that Demi Lovato had been rushed to the hospital, and first claimed that the former Disney Channel star had overdosed on heroin, and was given Narcan, a medication used to revive overdose victims, by her friends. The outlet goes on to say that Lovato was alert when paramedics got to her home, and refused to reveal what drugs she had taken.

Now sources tell the outlet that Lovato did not overdose on heroin. In the past Demi had admitted to using cocaine and Oxycontin, but checked herself into rehab. She happily celebrated six years of sobriety earlier this year. Sadly, in June, Demi confessed that she had fallen off the wagon in the lyrics to her song “Sober.” “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself,” Lovato sings at the end of the song.

Meanwhile, insiders tell People that despite being off drugs for six years, Demi Lovato was “never really clean and sober” and that she had a lot of demons, mentioning that she’s been fighting mental health issues for a long time.

“Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons. She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for awhile, but not completely sober for six years.”

Demi Lovato’s fans, including many celebrities, have spoken out in support of the singer, and are wishing her a speedy recovery.