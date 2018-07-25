The 'Hamilton' creator brings the story behind the creative partnership to the small screen

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is teaming up once again with director Thomas Kail for a Broadway-inspired series for FX based on Sam Wasson’s Bob Fosse biography. Miranda is bringing the story of the creative partnership of Fosse and Gwen Verdon to television with an eight-part series.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that the key roles in Fosse/Verdon will be played by Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. The eight-episode series will explore the working and romantic relationship between the Broadway dancer and the world-renowned choreographer.

“He was a filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors; she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost. The series will feature Fosse’s choreography and explore the hidden corners of showbiz, the price of pursuing greatness and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.”

Nicole Fosse, the daughter of Verdon and Fosse will oversee the project for The Verdon Fosse Legacy, and Steven Levenson from Dear Evan Hansen will serve as the showrunner. The show will have multiple executive producers and it will be a co-production between Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Nicole Fosse explains that her parents’ love story was epic.

“My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known. They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story.”

FX is hoping that Fosse/Verdon will be the next limited series to join the other award-winning shows that the network has produced in recent years. FX original programming president Nick Grad says he is excited to work with such notables to tell the story of such entertainment greats.

“We are over the moon about this dream team we’ve assembled for this incredible series. Tommy, Steven and Lin are the perfect team to tell the story of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and we’re so thrilled to have Sam and Michelle playing these iconic roles.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been in perpetual motion since launching the hit Broadway musical. The Pulitzer, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winner is about to make his directorial debut in Tick, Tick…Boom, and is also developing a series for Showtime.

Fosse/Verdon will follow the couple on and off the stage, and in their professional and personal lives. In their lifetime, Verdon won four Tonys and Fosse won eight.