Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, Is Reportedly Devastated Over News Of Demi’s Overdose

As more details of Demi Lovato’s recent overdose come to light, more people close to her are speaking out. Like others, Demi’s former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, is also reeling following Lovato’s recent relapse with drugs and alcohol. According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old is very broken over the recent news.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” a source close to Wilmer says.

“She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The source also dished that Demi’s close friends and family are hoping that she can get the help she needs to pull through this incredibly rough patch in her life. According to People, Demi and Wilmer were together for six years before the couple called it quits in 2016. The pair posted the same statement on their respective Instagram pages and expressed how hard it was for them to come to the decision to part ways.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they wrote.

“We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi,” the message continued.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home. When paramedics arrived at the singer’s residence she was reportedly treated with Narcan, which is an emergency treatment that is used for narcotic overdoses.

It was also reported that her friends had Narcan on hand since Lovato had been in a downward spiral with her drug and alcohol use over the past few weeks. And while it was first reported that Lovato suffered a heroin overdose, multiple sources close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer say that Lovato didn’t overdose on heroin though they would not disclose what drug or drugs were responsible for the overdose.

Demi is currently in the hospital where she is awake and with family.