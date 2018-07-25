‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B: Five New Cast Members Announced

'Fear the Walking Dead' will see the addition of five new characters when it returns in August

Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is set to return to television screens on August 12. However, with the deaths of two main characters in the first half of the season, fans were wondering how the second half of the season would unfold. Now, it seems, AMC plans to add new cast members to help fill the void.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the first half of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed these episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The first half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the deaths of Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) and his mother, Madison (Kim Dickens). Fans were horrified to discover Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) would now be left without any family members moving forward in Season 4.

It is expected Alicia will now move into an authoritative role when Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead returns. However, along with her upgraded position, there will be some new additions to the cast list according to TV Guide.

There are five new cast members to be exact.

The first addition is Aaron Stanford, who some fans might recognize from the 12 Monkeys TV series. As TV Guide points out, Stanford is what can be considered as “good casting” since he is considered a genre actor. Aside from 12 Monkeys, Aaron has also starred in Nikita and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Alongside Aaron Stanford, Stephen Henderson, Tonya Pinkins, Mo Collins, and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell will round out the Season 4B cast for Fear the Walking Dead.

Stephen Henderson is known for his work in Lady Bird. Gotham fans will likely remember Tonya Pinkins. Mo Collins has starred previously in MadTV, and Daryl Mitchell has been seen in Galaxy Quest.

TV Guide points out that Collins and Mitchell are previously best known for their comedy roles. However, since Fear the Walking Dead has already seen the conversion of Jenna Elfman from a comedic actress to the more serious role she plays in Fear, fans can likely rest assured that Mo Collins and Daryl Mitchell will also make a smooth transition from comedy to the rather somber zombie apocalypse genre.

As yet, it is unclear what roles these new additions will be playing in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. It is also unclear just how major their roles will be. So, fans will just have to tune into the Season 4 return of Fear the Walking Dead to find out for sure!

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.