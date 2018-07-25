Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Physique In Tiny Black Bikini

The singer celebrated her 49th birthday in style!

Holy abs!

Today, Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 49th birthday, but judging by her amazing figure, she doesn’t look a day over 25. Today, the singer shared a photo of how she was celebrating her birthday and it comes as no shock that it’s nothing short of amazing.

The 49-year-old posted a photo of herself flaunting her incredibly fit figure in a skimpy black bikini. It seems as though the singer just enjoyed a dip in the pool or ocean as her long locks are slicked back and wet. Lopez wears very minimal makeup, if any, and a pair of big gold hoop earrings.

The songstress holds up a bottle of champagne in the photo as she is surrounded by friends and family, including her daughter, Emme, and her boyfriend, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. A few other members of the photo are also holding up bottles of bubbly, and clearly, celebrations are in order for her birthday.

The photo has only been posted to Lopez’s Instagram account for a few minutes but it’s already earned the attention of many of her 77-million-plus followers. So far, the sexy snapshot had earned Lopez over 332,000 likes in addition to 6,300 comments. Some fans wished Lopez a happy birthday while others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure.

Current birthday situation… yup A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

“Happy birthday to you enjoy your big day.”

“May we all look as good as you when we are 49 years old. Dayummmm. Happy Birthday,” another fan wrote.

“WOW!!!!! Now these are GOALS!!!” one more fan gushed.

Earlier today, the No. 1 man in Jennifer’s life also posted a few sweet tributes to the mother of two on his Instagram page. In the second post, Rodriguez shared multiple photos from their relationship, including a few from what appears to be their current birthday getaway.

Birthday girl ???? A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

In the first post, A-Rod shared another series of photos along with an incredibly heartfelt caption.

“When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

Thus far, Rodriguez’s sweet post has racked up a ton of likes and comments for the former New York Yankees star.