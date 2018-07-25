‘The Walking Dead’: Speculation Begins Over Whether There Is Another Spinoff In The Works

Fans can also look forward to more crossovers between 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Thanks to San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, there is now plenty of news about Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Among other news, it was finally confirmed that Season 9 will be his last season for playing the main character, Rick Grimes, as was reported in a previous Inquisitr article.

However, now speculation is beginning to emerge that another Walking Dead spinoff series could be in the works for AMC.

Already, fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series have Fear the Walking Dead to watch between seasons of The Walking Dead. While this series originally filled in the blanks between Rick Grimes being shot to him waking up in a coma in Season 1 of The Walking Dead, the show has recently caught up to the same timeline as the original series. As a result, the character of Morgan (Lennie James) crossed over from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead.

In the past, one of the series showrunners, Scott Gimple, has suggested that there might be more spinoff series in the works. A previous Inquisitr article published back in March of this year reveals that Gimple told the Hollywood Reporter that there was more planned in the Walking Dead universe.

“We’re going to be doing traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don’t expect. But yes, definitely scripted. The odds of unscripted are very remote. But, I’m not going to say no. We’re going to have cool new Walking Dead stuff.”

Now, at The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Scott Gimple has reiterated his plans for adding to The Walking Dead universe according to Digital Spy.

Gene Page / AMC

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s cooking in the garage right now,” Gimple revealed during the panel. “We’re working on all sorts of things, and as the months go on, we’re going to have a lot more to say about it.”

Once more, there has been no definite confirmation that a new spinoff series is in the works at AMC. However, Gimple does suggest that fans will soon get to see a lot more in The Walking Dead universe. As a result of this, fans are now speculating that there will definitely be another spinoff series.

There is also the potential for more crossovers between the two shows.

“I wouldn’t expect it all the time, but things could happen,” Scott Gimple told Digital Spy.

“You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead, and that includes not only The Walking Dead [characters] but even potentially people from the past of Fear the Walking Dead. You never know.”

However, for now, fans will have to wait until further official news from AMC in relation to a new spinoff series.