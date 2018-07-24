Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Sick Of Being Attacked On Social Media, Focusing On Wedding Instead

'They don't get why there's backlash when it's supposed to be a really happy time for them.'

Ariana Grande and her fiance, Pete Davidson, have had enough already.

Ever since the pair became engaged earlier this summer, it seems as though everything that they have done sparks some sort of controversy, no matter how big or small the issue may be. And following a lot of negativity toward their relationship, mostly on social media, Ariana and Pete are reportedly sick and tired of being scrutinized, People shares.

“They’re just tired of being attacked. They don’t get why there’s backlash when it’s supposed to be a really happy time for them. Pete especially has been getting a lot of hate from fans. It’s been hurtful, and he’s actually pretty sensitive.”

Earlier this week, Davidson was even badgered by fans after he posted what he thought was a sweet message on a photo of Ariana and her late grandfather.

“Omg what a cutie” Davidson posted on the photo before receiving a ton of backlash with many of Grande’s fans calling him “rude” and “disrespectful.”

“Are you guys all insane? i was talking about how cute her grandpa is. what’s wrong with that? you guys will really look for anything to attack people. it’s sad,” Davidson clapped back at one fan.

And things got so bad for the pair that they went to drastic measures on their social media accounts in attempt to drown out the haters. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Davidson deleted every single photo from his Instagram page and then shared a message with fans on his Instagram story, explaining his actions.

“No there’s nothing wrong, no nothing happened, no there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*****g lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point,” Davidson wrote.

Similarly, Grande disabled fans from posting comments on her Instagram photos and even replied to one fan on Twitter, explaining that she would be posting a bit more on Snapchat while taking a little bit of a break from both Twitter and Instagram.

“yeh! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative sh** that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm! be well & happy.”

Grande and Davidson have not yet set a wedding date.