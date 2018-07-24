'Southern Charm's' Patricia Altschul Isn't That Into Martinis

Despite being frequently seen on camera with a martini in hand, the reality television star says she doesn't drink nearly as much as people think.

Many Southern Charm viewers have jumped to a conclusion about Patricia Altschul’s drinking habits that is far from the truth. She often appears on air with a martini in hand, but viewers would be wrong to assume that means she drinks them all day. According to Altschul, she simply can’t do that at her age. She added that, in fact, she never drinks enough to have a hangover.

When The Feast asked the 77-year-old reality television star how she avoids hangovers, she told them that she isn’t the heavy drinker people think she is.

“There are some viewers who think I’m a raging alcoholic who drinks martinis morning, noon, and night. But at my age, you really couldn’t do that. So quite frankly, I don’t have hangovers.”

Instead, she enjoys one drink at a time. Atlschul said, “I drink one martini. It relaxes me. It tastes delicious.”

When asked what she recommended for people who do have hangovers, she suggested what she called a “southern tradition” that includes a big breakfast that contains “grits, bacon, fried eggs, sausage, pancakes. That should do it – it would soak it all up.”

Altschul is full of surprises of late. As recently reported by Yahoo!, she has reached out to Kathryn Dennis in recent weeks in an attempt to improve their relationship. The two didn’t speak for five years, due to what Altschul called “her behavior in the past,” behavior that included “screaming, yelling, giving people the finger.” Her son Whitney Sudler-Smith and his friend and Southern Charm co-star Shep Rose convinced her, however, to give Kathryn a chance and she now attributes that behavior to drug use Dennis has admitted. Altschul says she watched following her rehab stint to see if she would remain clean and sober. She’s seen evidence of her new, clean life and has warmed to Kathryn recently.

Comments made by Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs also affected Altschul, prompting her to defend her new friend. She called the things Jacobs said “unspeakably cruel.” The conflict between the two has strengthened the bond between Altschul and Dennis. They even watched the reunion show together. She recently spoke of her hopes for their continued friendship.