Mother Blames Hot Cheetos And Other Spicy Snacks For Daughter’s Gallbladder Removal

The 17-year-old was consuming around four bags of the spicy snacks weekly.

Spicy snacks can be found sitting on the shelves of almost every supermarket and convenience store, but these hot and delicious treats could be more dangerous than consumers think. According to reports from CNN affiliate WREG-TV, one Memphis mother believes that hot chips like Hot Cheetos and Takis are the cause of her daughter’s gallbladder problems.

Rene Craighead said her daughter was consuming around four bags of the spicy snacks a week, when she started complaining about having stomach pains.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.’ And me, stupid, because I want to make her happy, so I brought them back,” Craighead told WREG-TV. “She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her.”

Craighead took her 17-year-old daughter to the hospital, where she was told that her child’s gallbladder had to be removed. She posted a video to her Facebook account to warn kids and their parents against the potentially dangerous snacks.

“When my daughter had this surgery I knew I had to tell everybody about it,” she said. “I was very surprised that my daughter was sick like that.”

While Craighead is convinced the spicy snacks are the sole reason for her daughter’s health issues, Dr. Cary Canvender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, told WREG-TV that the snacks may have just been a contributing factor.

Dr. Cavender believes the child’s gallbladder issues were cause by her overall diet, and advises parents to pay extra attention to the foods their children are consuming. He suggests loading up on fruits and veggies instead of junk food.

Both snack companies named in the claim have since responded.

Takis’ PR team released a statement saying,

“We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, also responded, saying,