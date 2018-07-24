Surprising ‘This Is Us’ Character To Enter World Of Politics For Season 3

A new character will join the third season of the NBC drama and it could spawn a new career for a Pearson.

This Is Us is getting political for Season 3 — but don’t worry, it won’t be in a volatile, left vs. right way. The third season of the NBC hit will feature a new city councilman character that could seemingly butt heads with a Pearson, or at least gets him or her talking politics.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that actor Rob Morgan (Stranger Things, Luke Cage) has been cast in the recurring role of Solomon Brown, a longtime Philadelphia city councilman who oversees the very district where William (Emmy nominee Ron Cephas Jones) lived before he moved in with his son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his family.

The Solomon Brown character is described as “smart and charming, a family man and regular churchgoer” who “knows how to play the game and do what it takes to succeed.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also confirmed to THR that someone in the Pearson family will get involved in politics — and the identity of the character may be surprising to viewers.

“Someone starts entering the world of local politics. It’s nothing big and national — nothing Republican vs. Democrat or left vs. right — but we’re going to dive into some community hot political waters with a surprising character.”

Of course, This Is Us fans know that Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) purchased the low-income housing building where his late father used to live and are fixing it up in the hopes of making it more inhabitable for its tenants, so it wouldn’t be a total shocker if they had some dealings with a city councilman.

But it could be Randall, in particular, who dives deeper into local politics. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown dropped a pretty big teaser in a recent chat with Good Housekeeping when talking about Randall’s foray into a stint as an apartment landlord after quitting his high-paying job as a weather trader.

“While Randall is finding great fulfillment in taking over William’s building, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take on some new career goals as well,” Brown teased. “We’ll see!”

That certainly makes it sound like something new is in store for Randall besides building codes, permits, and rent checks.

Rob Morgan joins an impressive recurring This Is Us guest cast list that has included Denis O’Hare, Janet Montgomery, and of course, the beloved Dr. K played by Gerald McRaney.

Season 3 of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.