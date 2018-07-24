Demi Lovato’s Friends Reportedly Saved Her With Emergency Supply Of Narcan, Per ‘Us Weekly’

'The friends acted very quickly and saved her life.'

Some of Demi Lovato’s close friends are being credited with saving her life following her recent drug overdose. According to a report from Us Weekly, some of Demi’s pals had been taking precaution in the weeks prior to her overdose, especially since Lovato has been partying and using drugs recently.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover,” a source told the magazine.

Two friends reportedly found her at her Hollywood Hills home after the alleged heroin overdose and they were able to think on their feet to save Lovato’s life.

“She had two friends with her at her house that called 911. They were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious. But the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that Demi was rushed to the hospital after an apparent heroin overdose. It was alleged that paramedics arrived to her home in Hollywood Hills just before noon after receiving a call about an unconscious female at her home. Once they arrived at the scene, she was given Narcan, which is an emergency treatment that is used for narcotic overdoses.

Luckily, other news outlets have confirmed that Lovato is now in stable condition at a local hospital. The previous evening, Lovato was apparently out with friends as she was celebrating a birthday in West Hollywood. Lovato posted photos from the outing to her personal Instagram page and she appeared to be happy and having a good time.

Blonde-ish…… ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

As news of Lovato’s most recent health scare spreads, many fans and celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to wish her well in what will hopefully be a recovery. Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported that Lovato received an overwhelming amount of love and support from celebs like Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more.

“My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman,” Brad Paisley tweeted.

“I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family,” Ellen DeGeneres shared with her 76-million-plus followers.

Demi’s scheduled concert for Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been canceled.