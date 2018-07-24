Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Vacation In Mexico

Cute couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams took a little vacation south of the border this week. According to Page Six, the Modern Family star and her boyfriend are staying at the Karisma resort, El Dorado Maroma in The Palafitos.

The two of them stayed in a gorgeous overwater bungalow which has glass floors, an indoor Jacuzzi, and a private infinity pool. The luxurious space cost on average of around $9,500 per week.

Hyland and Adams also dined at the Caribbean Grill restaurant. After dinner they had participated in some fun evening activities, including karaoke and watching fire dancers perform on the main beach.

Hyland, 27, and Adams also sailed aboard a private catamaran. Hyland Instagrammed the two of them looking pretty hot on the catamaran, which can be seen below.

Adams also posted a cute photo of the two of them on his gram, holding up two starfish. He captioned it with “@sarahhyland wants me to caption this – ‘Starfishing for compliments’ #experienceeldorado @eldoradoresorts@karismahotels”

The pair have been dating since October.

Adams also has decided to move in with Hyland, leaving Nashville and heading to Los Angeles. According to Us Weekly, Adams announced it on his podcast Your Favorite Thing last Friday, saying, “Should I just say it? Should I not? It’s gonna come out after. It doesn’t even matter. I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!” He went on to explain his reasoning, saying, “My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady.’ … If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

Hyland reportedly wrapped filming the movie The Wedding Year. She posted another photo of her and two costars with the caption, “PICTURE WRAP on @theweddingyear guys!!! I’m so proud to be a part of this film! Thank you to our CREW!!!!, our cast!, our producers!, and especially @robertluketic for being our fearless funny ass leader of this whole shindig. Can’t wait for you guys to see #theweddingyear ❤️” According to its IMDb, The film tells the story of a photographer in L.A. who, with no plans to ever get married, is forced to make a big decision when she and her boyfriend are invited to a bunch of weddings.