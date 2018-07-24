Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Rockin’ Bod In Cutout Swimsuit

Whether it be a one piece, bikini, or a cutout swimsuit, one thing is for sure — Kourtney Kardashian always looks stunning.

Earlier today, the eldest Kardashian sister posted yet another sexy photo to her Instagram account. In the snapshot, which appears to be a throwback from one of her recent vacations, Kardashian stands up on the seat of a boat as she looks off into the distance. The mother of three looks incredible in a bright green swimsuit that is nearly a bikini, featuring two cutouts in her stomach area and one cutout just above her chest.

It’s clear that Kourt has been putting some time in at the gym as her toned tummy and legs are fully on display in the image. She wears her short hair down to her shoulders and also sports a big pair of yellow reflective sunglasses. In the caption of the snapshot, Kardashian directs fans to her app, where she shares her thoughts on cutout swimsuits and perhaps even gives fans a few examples of where they can purchase one of their own.

The 39-year-old’s fans immediately posted their thoughts on the photo, and so far, the image has already earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star 504,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Some fans asked Kourtney where they could purchase the suit that she is donning in the photo while countless other fans simply shared how good they think Kourtney looks.

Cutout swimsuits ????????‍♂️ On my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

“You look great in anything you wear.”

“Gorgeous such an inspiration,” another fan wrote.

“Love that emerald green,” another chimed in.

And the sexy photo comes in the midst of the drama that is surrounding Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. As fans will recall, Kardashian shared a scandalous shot of herself rocking a thonged floral bikini that gained a ton of attention from her Instagram followers. But there was one person who didn’t approve of the photo — her boyfriend.

“This is what you need to show to get likes?” he commented on the snapshot before he later deleted it.

And according to the Inquisitr, it caused quite the rift between the famous couple. After seeing the comment and the backlash that it sparked, Kourtney was very unhappy with her boyfriend for publicly commenting the way that he did.

“Younes is desperate to fix things with Kourtney after his regretful and rude comment. Things between the two have been tense ever since his dumb Instagram remark and he wants to fix things,” a source close to the couple revealed.

The last appearance of Bendjima on Kourt’s Instagram was back on July 3.