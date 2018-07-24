Josh Duhamel And Girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez Call It Quits, ‘Tough’ Work Schedules To Blame

The couple had been dating for only a few months

It seemed like Josh Duhamel had finally found someone with whom he could share his life with, but after just a few months of dating, Duhamel, 45, and his actress girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, 28, are officially calling it quits, and according to a source, their demanding work schedules are to blame.

On Tuesday, People reported that the Love, Simon actor and the Baby Driver actress decided to end their short-lived romance. A source confirmed their split to the media outlet, citing that the reason for the split was due to the couple’s current work schedules.

“Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” the source revealed.

The couple decided to announce their relationship to the world back in June, but had apparently been “quietly dating for months” before going public. The two did their best to keep their budding romance out of the public’s eye when they first started dating, but couldn’t continue to hide it as things began to heat up between them on a seemingly more serious level.

At the time, a source revealed that the couple’s “relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together. They seem very happy.”

All seemed good within the relationship as the couple was recently spotted enjoying their time with one another over the July 4 holiday as they vacationed in Gonzalez’s native country of Mexico. The couple even engaged in some PDA action as they were spotted kissing at Muyil Lagoon, which is located near the Mayan ruins.

One reason the couple might’ve wanted to keep their relationship from prying eyes could’ve been out of respect for Duhamel’s ex-wife, Fergie and their 4-year-old son, Axl Jack. The Safe Haven actor and the former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman had a very public marriage that lasted for eight years until they announced their split in September 2017.

Despite the fact that they had been dating for months, Duhamel and Gonzalez continued to remain on the down low. They never posted on each other’s social media and they never shared photos of them together. It’s not even known if Gonzalez ever got to meet Duhamel’s son.

Prior to confirming his relationship with Gonzalez, the Transformers actor was rumored to be dating his Love, Simon co-star, Jennifer Garner, which fans got really excited about. However, both actors denied there was any truth to the rumor and Duhamel even went as far as to say that although he admires the 13 Going on 30 actress, she could do better than him.

Duhamel’s relationship with Gonzalez was his first since he and Fergie announced they were getting divorced.