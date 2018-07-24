Amy Schumer Does A Surprise Show in London

Funny lady Amy Schumer made a special surprise appearance at a London comedy club last night according to reports on Chortle. The I Feel Pretty star hit up the long-running Old Rope new material night at The Phoenix pub right by Oxford Street.

During her set, Schumer also announced a surprise London gig for tonight. The surprise gig will be at the Soho Theatre. It sold out within minutes of it being announced.

Old Rope host and promoter Tiffany Stevenson announced the surprise drop-in by posting a photo of her and Schumer on her Instagram. “Look at what absolute babe popped into @oldropecomedy,” Stevenson captioned it. “Also @amyschumer looks about 15 which frankly is rude. New material Monday smashing it in the balls.”

An audience member also grammed a picture of Schumer while she was on stage with the show’s famous noose. The noose hangs in the venue and comics must grab onto it if they do old material at the show. “Well, that was a turn up. You don’t expect Amy Schumer in a pub basement on a Monday,” Instagrammer @givesyouhel captioned the photo.

Schumer has been doing stand-up comedy since the early 2000s before appearing on the stand-up competition show Last Comic Standing in 2007. She lost the competition to Jon Reep but clearly won the success as she is now a household comedy name.

This isn’t the first time Schumer had a drop-in set that made the news, but at least this one is far less controversial. In May, the Trainwreck star showed up to Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City. She interrupted the headliner Brendan Sagalow’s set so she could run her Saturday Night Live monologue before she hosted the show that week. According to Page Six, “She basically came in and went to the manager and asked if she could get up [on stage]. The manager said Brendan has just gotten up. She asked for 10 minutes and the manager was explaining how he was doing a long set.” A spy said she then responded by saying, “But, I’m Amy Schumer!” Reports conflict though as another source reported that Schumer texted Sagalow prior and that they are good friends.

Schumer has been keeping busy. It was announced that she’ll be appearing in the film She Came to Me alongside Steve Carrell and Nicole Kidman. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Plot details were not revealed, but the project is described as a sweeping comedic drama, a multigenerational story about family and the complexities of modern life with a through line of two intertwining love sagas.”

She Came To Me is the latest film project from writer-director Rebecca Miller. Miller is known for The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.