‘I Kissed A Girl’ Britney Spears Tells Fans At Radio City Music Hall Of Her Infamous VMAs Liplock With Madonna

Pop star Britney Spears, 36, seems to be feeling nostalgic these days and reminisced about her 2003 VMAs performance Monday.

Spears is currently on her Piece of Me tour, hitting stadiums across North America. The North American leg will end on July 29 and then travel to Europe. It is based on Spear’s Las Vegas residency.

“This is our favorite city, the Big Apple! How are you guys doing,” Spears said in a fan-shot video reported by ET Online. “The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl. Her name was Madonna!”

The infamous liplock between Spears and Madonna shocked the entertainment industry, and the two unleashed their track “Me Against The Music” later that year.

Us Weekly reports that the performance was part of a Madonna medley and the Radio City Music Hall audience was aghast when the original Queen of Pop kissed Spears. There was also a lot of controversy surrounding her shorter kiss with fellow Mickey Mouse Club member Christina Aguilera.

“No one slipped anybody the tongue,” Spears said at the time.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Spears seems to be taking a lot of walks down memory lane lately and recently said she was open to a Mickey Mouse Club reunion according to the Inquisitr.

When host Nancy O’Dell brought up the possibility on Entertainment Tonight, Spears responded enthusiastically. The show first aired in 1992 and is credited with launching the careers of Britney, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake among others.

“It was a really good time,” she said. “It was a great time – it was probably one of the most special times in my life, as a Mickey Mouse Club [member].”

“They would have to plan it,” Spears added. “I would definitely show up. I would go, definitely.”

The Mickey Mouse Club had a four-year run from 1992 to 1996 and also featured fresh talents Ryan Gosling, JC Chasez, and Keri Russell. Aguilera has always spoken highly of her time in the MMC, but she has yet to comment the possibility of a reunion.

In other Spears news, the pop star also recently released her new unisex fragrance, Prerogative.

“The fragrance is really good,” she said to People. “But the name is very cool because it’s empowering.”

Spears has released 24 fragrances in total and her franchise has garnered a whopping $1.5 billion in profits through sales at store chains Walmart and Kohl’s. Her most popular scents are Fantasy, Believe, and Curious Heart.