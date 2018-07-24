Demi Lovato ‘Stable’ After Heroin Overdose, Reports ‘People Magazine’

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a heroin overdose. The singer, who has battled drug abuse in the past, is now said to be stable following her hospitalization.

According to a July 24 report by People Magazine, Demi Lovato was found unconscious at her home in L.A. on Tuesday. The singer was reportedly revived with Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, and transported to the hospital. TMZ was the first to report the overdose news.

Lovato, 25, is now said to be “stable” following the drug overdose, and remains in the hospital after the scary moment. In the past, Demi Lovato has admitted to drug abuse, even spending time in rehab for alcohol use, cocaine addiction, bulimia, self-harm, and mental health issues such as being bipolar.

Sadly the overdose comes after Demi Lovato had celebrated six years of sobriety. Demi, who has become a role model to her fans, revealed via her song “Sober” back in June that she had in fact relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human,” the lyrics read.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato was said to be going “off the rails” last month after announcing her relapse. Insiders told Radar Online that Demi began to lose control around April when she stopped being accountable for her recovery. “No one can get her attention. Her team tried to hire a sober coach, and she went nuts,” the insider said.

Since that time, Lovato has been seen partying with friends at various clubs. After news of her heroin overdose surfaced online, fans and celebrities began to wish her well. Mario Lopez, Dove Cameron, Jon Cryer, Kesha, Ariana Grande, Aaron Carter, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruby Rose, Lili Reinhart, Savannah Chrisley, Kehlani, Emmy Rossum, Adam Lambert, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Christina Aguilera, and so many more stars all took to social media to send their love and prayers to the troubled singer.

Demi Lovato has decided to head to rehab to receive treatment in the past, and her fans are seemingly expecting her to do the same thing now after nearly losing her life to the deadly drug.