Demi Lovato Gets Support From Fellow Musicians, Celebrity Friends After Reported Overdose

Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Paula Abdul, and more react as the singer is rushed to the hospital.

Demi Lovato is receiving support from her fans and famous friends all over the world in the aftermath of a reported overdose that has her hospitalized. TMZ reported that the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer suffered an apparent heroin overdose at her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old singer was found unconscious and is now in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital. TMZ reported that Lovato was given an emergency treatment of Narcan by emergency personnel when they arrived at her home.

The singer has been upfront with her fans about her personal struggles with eating disorders, body image, and addiction and she has opened up her struggles in her music, including a recent song, “Sober,” which detailed a relapse into drugs after six years of sobriety.

After news of her tragic overdose broke, Demi Lovato’s famous friends took to social media to send healing wishes to her. Lovato, who started her career as a child actress on shows including Barney & Friends, Sonny With a Chance, and the hit Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, has many fans in the television and music world.

Celebrity friends including Brad Paisley, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, and more posted to Twitter to offer support to Lovato. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres described Demi Lovato as “a light in this world.” Brad Paisley praised his friend for her honesty and bravery. Ariana Grande, whose fame as a Nickelodeon star coincided with Lovato’s time on Disney Channel, wrote, “i love u.”

Lovato’s Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner and Even Stevens actress Christy Carlson also showed support from the Disney camp.

You can see some of the tweets in support of Demi Lovato below.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

I’m sending light, light &MORE light to Demi Lovato. @ddlovato you’re a powerful woman &a BEAUTIFUL soul! Through all of this may you be uplifted &strengthened even more. I love you Demi. My heart is filled w/love &hope for you always, lovely one. ALWAYS.

With SO Much Love,

Paula — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 24, 2018

love u forever mama!!! stay strong girl. youve got this @ddlovato — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest ????. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Wishing @ddlovato love and light right now. ???? — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato ????????♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

Thinking of you @ddlovato. Sending you so much love. — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

in the studio surrounded by writers and producers and the tone just got so heavy. we’re all praying for you @ddlovato. so heartbreaking. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

Demi Lovato’s fans were stunned to hear that the singer was reportedly using heroin. TMZ reported that she celebrated a friend’s birthday the night before she was found unconscious and appeared to look fine. But during her darkest days back in the day, Demi said she was good at hiding her then-drug of choice, cocaine.

“With my drug use I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs. I couldn’t go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes,” Lovato told Access Hollywood in 2013. “I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it.”