Demi Lovato Gets Support From Fellow Musicians, Celebrity Friends After Reported Overdose

Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Paula Abdul, and more react as the singer is rushed to the hospital.

Music

Demi Lovato is receiving support from her fans and famous friends all over the world in the aftermath of a reported overdose that has her hospitalized. TMZ reported that the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer suffered an apparent heroin overdose at her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old singer was found unconscious and is now in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital. TMZ reported that Lovato was given an emergency treatment of Narcan by emergency personnel when they arrived at her home.

The singer has been upfront with her fans about her personal struggles with eating disorders, body image, and addiction and she has opened up her struggles in her music, including a recent song, “Sober,” which detailed a relapse into drugs after six years of sobriety.

After news of her tragic overdose broke, Demi Lovato’s famous friends took to social media to send healing wishes to her. Lovato, who started her career as a child actress on shows including Barney & Friends, Sonny With a Chance, and the hit Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, has many fans in the television and music world.

Celebrity friends including Brad Paisley, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, and more posted to Twitter to offer support to Lovato. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres described Demi Lovato as “a light in this world.” Brad Paisley praised his friend for her honesty and bravery. Ariana Grande, whose fame as a Nickelodeon star coincided with Lovato’s time on Disney Channel, wrote, “i love u.”

Lovato’s Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner and Even Stevens actress Christy Carlson also showed support from the Disney camp.

You can see some of the tweets in support of Demi Lovato below.

Demi Lovato’s fans were stunned to hear that the singer was reportedly using heroin. TMZ reported that she celebrated a friend’s birthday the night before she was found unconscious and appeared to look fine. But during her darkest days back in the day, Demi said she was good at hiding her then-drug of choice, cocaine.

“With my drug use I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs. I couldn’t go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes,” Lovato told Access Hollywood in 2013.I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom and I’d do it.”