‘Duck Dynasty’s Rebecca Robertson Loflin Expecting First Baby

A Robertson baby is on its way this winter.

Another little Robertson is joining the family. Duck Dynasty alum Rebecca Robertson is expecting her first baby with husband John Reed Loflin. The couple dished to Us Weekly the details on her pregnancy and the unique way that she revealed the news to her hubby and to her reality TV family.

She is about 15 weeks along and revealed that her official due date is January 15. She will be having a winter baby and the expectant parents are super excited about it. John Reed was not the first person that Rebecca told about being pregnant. She kept it hush hush until she came up with a fun way of letting him know that he is going to be a daddy for the first time.

Rebecca decided to let her sister, Bella Robertson, in on the news first so that she could help her implement the plan for her husband. She chose his birthday to make the special announcement that she is pregnant. They are both huge fans of wearing denim jackets, so the mom-to-be bought a little one that had the words “my 1st denim jacket” printed on the back along with the couple’s last name on the top. However, he was a little confused when it was given to him.

The 29-year-old Robertson daughter said that he assumed that the jacket was specially made for their French bulldog to wear. He finally caught on what was happening after the pregnancy test was spotted. Rebecca admitted that her husband cried. It apparently came as a complete surprise.

Exclusive: #DuckDynasty alum Rebecca Lo Robertson is expecting her first child with her husband John Reed Loflin! https://t.co/u3tEvFdtmM — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 24, 2018

It was a shock for Willie and Korie Robertson as well. They will be first-time grandparents in a few months. They were thrilled when they were told the baby news. Her mom was especially emotional when Rebecca told her she was expecting.

Korie posted on her Instagram on Tuesday her reaction when she learned she was going to be a grandma. They got it all on tape as John Reed plopped the tiny jacket down on the kitchen counter at the Robertson home. She looked at it and suddenly realized exactly what it meant. She was pretty speechless for a few minutes, but then started squealing and giving plenty of hugs. She had this to say.

“The kids said my voice just got higher and higher when they told us the news, ha! Sooo excited!!! Due in January, can’t wait!!! What will they call us?? Suggestions?”

❤️❤️❤️Inside ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Rebecca Lo Robertson’s Stunning Wedding https://t.co/NFcDGdl4ps via @UsWeekly — Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) December 6, 2016

Duck Dynasty fans watched Rebecca Robertson in her late teenage years on the reality show. She came to live with Willie and Korie when she was 16. She had lived with them as an exchange student from Taiwan where her biological mother supposedly still lives. John Reed and Rebecca said that they will find out whether they are having a boy or a girl on July 30.