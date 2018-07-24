Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose, Reports ‘TMZ’

The singer was allegedly rushed to the hospital just before noon today.

According to TMZ, singer Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized after an apparent heroin overdose.

The singer’s condition at this time is currently unknown but law enforcement officials allegedly told the media outlet that the 25-year-old was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills to the hospital just before noon today. It is unclear if the home belonged to Demi or if it was that of a friend or relative. The outlet also shared that Lovato is currently being treated at the hospital though they didn’t list which area hospital the singer was taken to.

Late last month, Lovato surprised fans by releasing her new single, “Sober,” which told fans about her recent relapse following six years of sobriety. The lyrics to the song tell the sad details of Demi’s battle with drug and alcohol abuse as she apologizes to her parents for her recent troubles.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato, 25, sings during the chorus of the track, which she released on Thursday, June 21. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

And since news of her relapse first broke, it has been reported that Demi has been sinking into a downward spiral. Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that Lovato was caught partying all night at the trendy Warwick nightclub with friends. According to the report, Lovato was drinking heavily throughout the evening and Lovato and co. partied hard for about 90 minutes before leaving the establishment.

Prior to her night of hard partying, it was already reported that Lovato’s behavior was “off the rails,” with the singer firing multiple people from her camp, including her longtime manager. The Inquisitr shared that the singer fired manager Phil McIntyre in the midst of her world tour. It was reported to the public that McIntyre was fired because he and Lovato “wanted to go in a different direction,” though many people close to the situation claim that Phil was one of the only people who would call Lovato out on her recent bad habits and she just wasn’t having it.

As fans know, Lovato has had a troubled past, including both drug and alcohol abuse. The songstress entered her first stint in rehab in 2010 when she was just 18-years-old. Then, in 2013, Lovato entered a sober house for about a year. The singer has been very candid and open with fans about her recent struggles.