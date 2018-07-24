William And Kate Middleton To Royal Family, ‘There’s A Time And Place’ For Prince George To Learn He’ll Rule

The royal couple even dresses their children in hand-me-downs and split carpool duties.

Often referred to as the “reluctant king,” William is making sure his oldest son, Prince George, does not have the same royal pressures that he felt as a child.

Marie Claire reports that Prince William is saying to everyone, the royal family and fans included, that there is “a time and place” for 5-year-old George to learn about his future.

Reports claim that George is completely unaware that he will be king one day and his parents are determined to keep things that way for now. The royal couple have shared photographs of their children in the past and brought them along to official events, but want them to have a normal childhood overall.

Catherine Mayer, who wrote royal biography Charles: The Heart of a King, said to E! News in 2015, “With George they are trying to delay that moment of realization and give him normality before they thrust this on him.”

She added, “But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means.”

Despite how his mother, Princess Diana, allowed William and Harry to eat fast food and didn’t let them skip the line at Disney, he was still very aware of his future status as king according to AOL.

Common-born Middleton is also on board with keeping their children’s lives down to earth, dressing them in hand-me-downs and carpooling. Kate is reportedly adamant about “keeping stuffy royal protocol away from their apartment at Kensington Palace.”

In other royal news, Middleton and Prince William released the photos from youngest son Louis’ christening last week, and one contained a surprising revelation according to the Inquisitr.

If you zoom in on William’s watch the time reads 4:50 p.m., when the shoot began at 4:40 p.m., shortly after the royal proceedings ended. This means the royal photographer only had 10 minutes to take the photos. The shoot was held at Clarence House following the official ceremony.

It was Prince Louis’ royal debut and he wore a replica of the original christening robe used in 1841. His older brother and sister also wore the robe at their christenings. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, conducted the ceremony at Chapel Royal.

The photos are touted as the most casual to date and secure William and Kate’s place in history as a modern royal couple.