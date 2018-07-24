LAPD Bullet Killed Trader Joe’s Manager Melyda Corado, Not Suspect Gene Evin Atkins As Previously Reported

Contrary to previous reports, Trader's Joe manager Melyda Corado was killed by a bullet from LAPD, not by the suspect Gene Evin Atkins.

A hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles resulted in the tragic death of store manager Melyda Corado. She was 27-years-old. Previous reports suggested that the person who killed Corado was the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins. However, days later, the LAPD chief has revealed that Corado was hit by a stray bullet as police and Atkins exchanged gunfire, detailed the Los Angeles Times. Chief Michel Moore elaborated as he offered his deepest condolences to Corado’s family and friends.

“I know that it’s every officer’s worst nightmare to hurt an innocent bystander during a violent engagement. I spoke with the officers this morning — they’re devastated. They were devastated in the immediate aftermath of this event.”

The scene of events unraveled quickly. Gene Atkins was believed to have shot his grandmother and was fleeing from police officers when he crashed into a utility pole by Trader Joe’s. Atkins fired at police while running into the store, as two police officers returned fire on Atkins. It was during this exchange that Corado was accidentally hit.

When Melyda heard the car hitting the utility pole, she reportedly ran towards the front of the store and was trying to get outside onto the sidewalk, detailed the Daily Mail. However, she was shot in the arm and the bullet passed through her body. After she was hit, Melyda ran back into the manager’s office and “collapsed,” said Moore.

The bullet that killed Melyda Corado at the Trader Joe's here in Silver Lake was fired by the LAPD.https://t.co/M9D46xWnTG pic.twitter.com/IGLr0XIPUn — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 24, 2018

Additional details, police dashboard, and body camera footage have been released. Moore said he met with Melyda’s father and gave him a “commitment to a thorough investigation and helping the family in any way possible.”

Bystanders at the Trader Joe’s attempted to find cover during the deadly exchange of gunfire between Atkins and police, with some hiding in storerooms and others in the bathrooms. Atkins held some people hostage, but the situation was diffused hours later.

Melyda’s brother Albert tweeted a message about his lost sister.

“I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world.”

Los Angeles police are responding to a possible hostage situation at a Trader Joe's grocery store https://t.co/CVihx4dw1t pic.twitter.com/QpiP1UuW7D — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 21, 2018

Atkins, who is believed to have shot his 76-year-old grandmother, is behind bars on a $9 million bail. The cause for the violence could be that Atkins’ grandmother no longer wanted his girlfriend living in her home. Atkins is facing numerous charges including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

There’s controversy about the police officers’ decision to engage in gunfire in a crowded area. While former SWAT supervisor Charles Heal said that “the suspect created the situation and law enforcement inherited it,” regular citizens like Corado’s neighbor, Jesse Palmer, wonders “what sort of protocol is required before you shoot into an area that’s congested and booming with commerce?”