Jason Tartick Game To Be ‘The Bachelor’ & Even ‘Bachelorette’ Bud Colton Underwood Seems Ready To Root For Him

Will ABC choose Jason Tartick to be their next 'Bachelor' lead? He's open to it after being eliminated from 'The Bachelorette,' he says

Many Bachelorette fans were crushed to see Becca Kufrin eliminate Jason Tartick during Episode 9 as it aired Monday night. He had fallen hard for her, and she acknowledged that she was falling for him too. Unfortunately, she realized mid-date that she was more in love with Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann than she was with Jason, and she eliminated him rather than offer up the fantasy suite. People are already buzzing over the possibility that Tartick could be the next Bachelor and he admits that he’s game if it’s offered to him.

Jason Tartick shared with People that he is still “very single” at the moment. The Bachelorette castoff says that prior to doing Becca’s season, he tended to lead with a calculated mind over an open heart. However, now that he’s been through doing Kufrin’s season, he says he’s ready to lead with his heart rather than his head. He says that he’s confident he knows what he’s looking for and he feels this is the perfect time to find that special someone.

When asked by Glamour if he’d consider being the Bachelor, he said that he would, noting that the experience is incredible. Tartick said that everything he experienced doing Becca’s season exceeded what he could have wanted. As a result, Jason says, he would be “more than open” to handing out roses himself in the 2019 season if asked.

Tartick notes that he developed several close friendships with his fellow castmates, and it looks like at least some of them are ready to root him on as the next Bachelor. Colton Underwood, who was eliminated last week and has been rumored to be a possible Bachelor next, even posted on his Instagram about the duo’s friendship and added a hashtag about having Jason as the Bachelor.

Former Bachelor contestant Caila Quinn shared on Twitter that she’s rooting for Tartick to get the gig, as is Christen Whitney. Raven Gates has made it clear via social media that she’s a fan of Tartick’s, and Ashley Spivey seems to be a solid supporter too. Franchise fan-favorite Tanner Tolbert ran a poll via his Twitter page to see who his followers wanted to see as the next Bachelor, and it looks like Jason is the favorite there so far too.

Of course, it’s too early for ABC to pin down a decision on this front yet. Another Bachelorette contestant will be eliminated and surely left heartbroken in the August 7 finale and it’s entirely possible that the network will go with someone outside of Becca Kufrin’s season or a cast member from Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jason Tartick definitely seems ready to find love and Bachelorette fans have fallen for him. Is he the right pick to be the next Bachelor or will the gig eventually go to someone else? It will probably be a month or so yet before a decision is revealed, but spoilers will likely emerge before the network reveals their official decision.